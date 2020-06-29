Driver Shot By LA Deputies After Chase Ends In Crash In Gardena – Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A drunken-driving suspect was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies immediately after a chase finished in a crash in Gardena late Sunday evening.

The wreck and capturing happened at about 10:50 p.m. in the 16100 block of Atkinson Avenue, in the vicinity of the intersection of Redondo Seaside and Crenshaw boulevards.

The suspect was taken to a neighborhood medical center with undisclosed accidents, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division stated.

Its unclear particularly what prompted the chase or what direct up to the capturing. No deputies ended up damage.

Gardena law enforcement ended up also on scene.