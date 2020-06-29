Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland – Los Angeles

NILAND (CBSLA) – Dozens of houses have been ruined in a brush hearth which broke out Sunday night time in the smaller city of Niland in the Southern California border location of Imperial County.

In accordance to the Imperial County Community Wellness Division, an approximated 40 houses experienced been ruined as of 12:30 a.m. Monday. Evacuations ended up underway.

The hearth was claimed at seven:43 p.m. Sunday, Imperial County claimed on Twitter. Solid winds ended up producing a obstacle for firefighters.

An evacuation centre was getting proven. California Point out Route 111 was shut down and the community was suggested to keep away from the region.

No additional specifics ended up right away verified. Its unclear if any person was harm in the hearth or what may possibly have sparked it.

Niland is positioned about two miles east of the Salton Sea and 80 miles southeast of Palm Springs.