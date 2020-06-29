Doctors at odds with Scott Morrison’s view on reopening as Victorian cases surge

Queensland would be justified in preserving its border shut for yet another 7 days, if not two, since of a COVID-19 resurgence in Victoria , states the nation’s peak health professionals team.

The Australian Healthcare Association’s Dr Chris Moy states he is not advocating the Sunshine Point out stay shut but there are legitimate worries about the outbreak in Victoria which has experienced a lot more than 150 cases in the earlier 3 times.

The point out has just two lively cases and recorded just one particular optimistic examination in the earlier 7 days.

“There would definitely be good reasons to wait a week or two to decide what is happening,” Dr Moy advised AAP.

“And maybe the case … I totally understand a decision not to open up the borders.”

All groups would be needed to quarantine following the match for 14 times if remaining or returning to Queensland.

Even although the Victorian authorities has greater its screening routine for people in quarantine and its well being protocols, any positive aspects may possibly not circulation by until finally mid July, states Dr Moy.

His most important worry is the range of local community transmissions that are currently being detected in Victoria.

“People may argue (the increase in positive tests) is because they are doing more testing, but they’re finding cases and that’s the concern,” he mentioned

“The virus is there, it’s hiding under the hood.”

The following easing of constraints will be activated on July 10 which is also the very last working day of college holiday seasons in Queensland.

Up to 100 folks will be permitted to get in places to eat, cafes, pubs and golf equipment.