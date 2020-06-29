Denver charter schools received $16 million in federal coronavirus aid

Denver charter schools received a overall of $16 million in federal coronavirus reduction money intended to aid retain smaller firms afloat throughout the pandemic, in accordance to a memo geared up by Denver General public Colleges workers at the ask for of a faculty board member.

Constitution faculty critics nationally have balked at charters getting federal Paycheck Safety System funding, which is not readily available to standard community schools.

But Denver charter leaders have dedicated to reckoning with any inequity designed by the funding — a move the memo identifies as exceptional to Denver. Leaders claimed that could indicate charters having much less than their share of other federal coronavirus reduction money earmarked for Denver schools, leaving much more dollars for district-operate schools.

All Denver schools — charter and district-operate alike — are going through shrinking budgets up coming faculty yr. Colorado schools get a massive part of their funding from the point out, and lawmakers cut up coming year’s education and learning budget after COVID brought about point out tax earnings to plummet.

Denver charter leaders say the federal paycheck security funding aided soften the fiscal blow. Numerous Denver charters provide significant quantities of pupils from lower-cash flow people and other teams whom the district has prioritized achieving throughout the pandemic.

