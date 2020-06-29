Deceased San Quentin Death Row Inmate Richard Stitely Tests Positive For COVID-19 – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — Richard Stitely, a condemned inmate at San Quentin Point out Jail that was located unresponsive in his mobile final 7 days and pronounced lifeless, was verified Monday to have analyzed constructive for COVID-19 as an outbreak at the jail was spreading exponentially.

The Marin County Coroner’s Business office explained the constructive examination was carried out by the California Office of Community Overall health as portion of a forensic assessment of the 71-yr-previous Stitely, who experienced been on Death Row due to the fact 1992.

The coroner’s place of work explained the trigger, method and method of demise have been undetermined pending extra investigation and toxicology tests.

Stitely’s demise will come as San Quentin has surpassed one,100 coronavirus bacterial infections amid prisoners and personnel, with critically unwell convicts currently being transferred to ICU models throughout the San Francisco Bay Location.

In accordance to the California Office of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s world-wide-web internet site, there have been one,016 energetic scenarios Monday early morning amid the three,776 inmates housed at the facility.

Of people scenarios, 973 have been verified above the final 14 times. None of the contaminated inmates have recovered from the virus. Among the the personnel, jail officers explained 89 have been verified as currently being contaminated with 6 recovering sufficient to return to perform.

So considerably, at minimum 25 inmates have been currently being taken care of at Bay Location hospitals beneath hefty stability, which include Marin Normal, Seton Health-related Centre and Saint Francis Medical center in San Francisco.

Stitely was sentenced to demise in Los Angeles County for the 1990 rape and murder of Carol Unger, 47, final noticed leaving a bar in Reseda with Stitely.

There are at this time 725 persons on San Quentin’s demise row. In March of 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an government buy inserting a moratorium on executions in California, and requested the closure of the execution chamber as San Quentin.