Danny Masterson Accused of Conducting His Sexual Assaults at Hollywood Hills Home

WENN

The ladies, accusing the disgraced ‘That 70s Show’ star of rape, have also held the Church of Scientology accountable for attempting to include up the incidents and harassing them.

–

Officers from the Church of Scientology reportedly tried out to silence Danny Masterson‘s alleged rape victims, in accordance to a new lawsuit.

The disgraced “That 70s Show” star has been billed with forcibly raping a few ladies – who are all previous associates of the Church of Scientology, to which the 44-yr-previous actor is stated to be devoted.

Beforehand, 4 ladies, which include the a few referenced in the felony prices, submitted a civil accommodate versus Danny and the Church, accusing chiefs at the firm of harassing them for possessing described the ­alleged assaults to authorities.

In accordance to editors at the New York Post’s gossip column Site 6, a single of the lawyers for the civil accommodate, Stewart Ryan, stated, “It is alleged (in the suit) that our clients reported the sexual assaults to Scientology at the times that they happened. It is alleged in the suit that Scientology attempted to cover up the sexual assaults.”

Nevertheless, Church officers denied all statements manufactured in the civil accommodate, in reaction to an inquiry from the publication.

Danny has insisted that he is ­innocent of all civil and felony prices, with his law firm Thomas Mesereau describing the actor as ­”being in complete shock” about “nearly 20-year-old allegations.”

Nevertheless, previous Scientologists have preserved that it would have been tough for authorities to obtain cooperation from alleged victims even though they remained affiliated with the church, with ex-member Geoff Levin sharing that protocol would have been to offer with the allegations in-residence and to acquire the ladies by way of “security checks.”

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-yr-previous girl in 2001, in accordance to the grievance, a 28-yr-previous and one more 23-yr-previous two many years afterwards.

Deputy District Lawyer Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the scenario, statements all the alleged incidents took spot at Masterson’s household in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, the actor could be sentenced to a highest time period of lifestyle imprisonment.