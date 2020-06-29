Dallas Police Searching For Male & Female Suspect Who They Saw Shot Man During Robbery Attempt – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A person is recovering and Dallas law enforcement are seeking for a male/feminine duo accused of taking pictures the sufferer throughout a theft try.

The incident transpired about 10:30 Sunday night time in the 7400 block of Toland Road, around Delee Road.

In accordance to investigators, the male sufferer was going for walks down the road when an additional person and a lady tried to rob him.

Police say the sufferer was shot him in the leg, but was equipped to pull out his personal gun and open up fireplace on the suspects. The sufferer, whose title has not been launched, advised officers he thinks he strike the two suspects.

The accused attackers were being equipped to operate from the scene and law enforcement continue on hunting for them. Officers have provided no particular description of the male and feminine suspects.