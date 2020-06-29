DaBaby’s Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Instagram

Following the ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker was pictured going for walks arm-in-arm with the ‘Cravin’ singer, MeMe goes on Instagram Stay to guarantee her followers that she’s dwelling her ‘best lifetime.’

–

DaBaby‘s little one mama is seemingly unbothered by persistent relationship rumors linking him to DaniLeigh. Following the rumored lovebirds refueled the romance speculation with their new outing collectively, the rapper’s ex MeMe took to Instagram to display that she’s unfazed by the information.

“I really didn’t come here to talk about what the f**k y’all want me to talk about ’cause it ain’t nothin’ to talk about,” MeMe stated in the Stay movie, refusing to be dragged into a drama with DaBaby and his alleged new girlfriend.

Assuring that she’s carrying out fantastic irrespective of the information, MeMe extra, “We’re living our best life. We’re living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon’ always be that. And I’m good. And y’all, uh uh.”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh were being pictured going for walks arm-in-arm when out and about in Beverly Hills about the weekend. They did not appear to try out to conceal their romance from paparazzi who caught them on the road, with the 25-yr-outdated singer pouting her lips to the digicam as if to tease the photographer.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh initial sparked romance rumors late past yr soon after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star’s new music movie for “Bop”. They later on collaborated on the music “Levi High” which was produced in March, fueling the relationship speculation.

In the similar thirty day period, DaniLeigh and Meme were being associated in a social media war, with the latter accusing the Miami indigenous of getting “obsessed” with her. She claimed on Twitter, “Sis got me blocked , but word keeps getting back to me .. so hopefully the energy is the same in real life.”

In April, the “No Limits” songstress dismissed the relationship speculation, expressing that experiences have generally joined her romantically with whichever male artist she experienced collaborated at the time. The rumors would not die down although, as supporters considered the pair were being quarantining collectively in May possibly.

Responding to the rumors, she coyly stated in an job interview with Energy 105.one, “I mean it is what it is.” She extra, “I already know you post something, people just gon’ catch on I guess, so. I don’t know, it is what it is. I don’t really care.”