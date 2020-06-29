Costco Stops Selling Half-Sheet Cakes Popular For Large Gatherings – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Costco has quietly stopped promoting its wildly well known 50 percent-sheet cakes with massive gatherings and functions now discouraged as the coronavirus pandemic carries on.

The massive-box retailer has stopped building the cakes, which were being served at plenty of functions and office birthday gatherings. Costco has alternatively started presenting a 10-inch spherical cake, alongside with their minimal-time bar cakes, like the tres leches cake.

The final decision coincides with suggestions from well being businesses to steer clear of substantial gatherings.

Costco suggests it has no options to right away convey again the 50 percent-sheet cakes.