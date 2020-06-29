Coronavirus (WI): No COVID-19 Deaths Reported For 3 Straight Days In Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wellbeing officers have not recorded a new demise connected to the coronavirus for a few straight times.

The variety of verified COVID-19-connected fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged considering that Saturday, in accordance to the condition Division of Well being Expert services.

The share of good checks on Monday was five.3%, marking the 1st lessen following 5 straight times of increasing percentages.

Wisconsin has viewed a full of 28,058 verified scenarios as of Monday, an raise of 315 scenarios from Sunday. Just about 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the condition with five,060 lively scenarios.

