Coronavirus, Russian Bounties, Poland’s Election: Your Monday Briefing

(Want to get this briefing by electronic mail? Here’s the signal-up.)
Great early morning.
We’re masking the globe achieving 10 million coronavirus situations, a suspected Russian plot to pay out bounties on U.S. troops and Europe’s 1st pandemic-period presidential election.
Coronavirus situations go 10 million as U.S. bacterial infections surge
The range of coronavirus situations around the globe has achieved 10 million, and the demise toll handed 500,000 on Sunday, with day-to-day bacterial infections escalating in the U.S., India and Brazil.
The grim milestone arrived as nations struggled to hold new bacterial infections at bay when also rising from unpleasant lockdowns.
The European Union will let outsiders to enter once more on July one, but will bar most tourists from the U.S., Russia and other nations that are viewed as as well dangerous due to the fact they have not managed their outbreaks.
Instances in the U.S. have risen 65 p.c in excess of the previous two months — they now overall far more than two.five million. Some administration officers, which includes Vice President Mike Pence, have claimed that elevated tests points out the surge in situations, but well being officers say in any other case.
Screening web sites in the U.S. had been confused in excess of the weekend in the tough-strike states of Arizona, Florida and Texas.
A suspected Russian plot to pay out bounties on U.S. troops
United States intelligence officers in Afghanistan warned superiors as early as January of a suspected Russian plot to pay out bounties to the Taliban to eliminate American troops in Afghanistan.
The restoration of big quantities of American dollars at a Taliban outpost and interrogations of captured militants and criminals assisted figure out that Russians experienced provided and compensated bounties in 2019, just one formal informed our reporters.
Navy and intelligence officers are examining no matter whether American and other coalition casualties had been victims of the plot. They believe that bounties led to at minimum just one demise of a U.S. assistance member, two officers claimed.
New: Some 291 Afghan troopers had been killed in Taliban assaults from June 19-25, in accordance to the country’s Countrywide Stability Council, building it the war’s deadliest 7 days for Afghan forces. The violence is sapping optimism in excess of a peace offer the U.S. signed with the Taliban that would negotiate an conclusion to practically two a long time of war.
Poland votes in Europe’s 1st major pandemic-period election
Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, fell quick of securing a greater part of the vote on Sunday in Europe’s 1st socially distanced election, in accordance to exit polls. There will be a runoff on July 12 towards Warsaw’s mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski.
Turnout was large and voters at polling stations wore masks, introduced their personal pens and waited in traces with a few toes of personalized room in all instructions.
The country’s nationalist social gathering has designed judicial adjustments that E.U. leaders say threaten independence and turned general public tv into the government’s propaganda arm.
Facts: Polls claimed Mr. Duda gained about 41 p.c of the vote and Mr. Trzaskowski about 30 p.c, with formal benefits established to be unveiled nowadays. Mr. Trzaskowski has promised to attract the nation nearer to the European Union and to safeguard the legal rights of the L.G.B.T. group, when Mr. Duda has attacked homosexuality as an ideology equivalent to communism.
New Irish key minister: Immediately after 4 months of negotiations, Ireland’s Parliament has appointed Micheal Martin, a centre-appropriate politician, to guide as the nation bargains with the coronavirus, Brexit and fallout from a housing disaster. France also held municipal elections on Sunday.
If you have 15 minutes, this is worthy of it
A essential warning overlooked as the virus silently unfold
Dr. Camilla Rothe, over, and her colleagues at Munich College Healthcare facility had been between the 1st to alert the globe that men and women devoid of signs or symptoms could unfold the coronavirus.
But even as proof mounted from other experts about symptomless transmission, well being officers dismissed the obtaining. Our reporters pieced with each other why a essential warning was overlooked early in the pandemic as the virus was fanning unnoticed in French church buildings, Italian soccer stadiums and Austrian ski bars.
Here’s what else is going on
Wirecard: Investigators are however making an attempt to piece with each other how just one of Germany’s most feted corporations fell from grace. Its auditors claimed past 7 days that the business experienced engaged in fraud, but skeptics experienced lengthy questioned the company’s around the globe profits.
U.S. presidential marketing campaign: Polls display that President Trump is dropping assist between a when-faithful team — more mature white voters — who have soured on the Republican Occasion and are mainly backing Joe Biden in the 6 most significant battleground states.
Russia: Kirill Serebrennikov, just one of Russia’s most outstanding administrators, was convicted on Friday on an embezzlement demand that was broadly observed as created to justify a crackdown on impartial theater.
Satisfaction: Celebrations this yr had been reduce again in excess of coronavirus worries, but Taiwan, which has managed its outbreak, was capable to keep an in-particular person party on Sunday, with a rainbow flag-led procession in central Taipei.
What we’re looking through: This Rolling Stone profile of the mainly neglected singer-songwriter David Blue “reads like a classic detective story, with stops in the Greenwich Village of Bob Dylan, the Laurel Canyon of Joni Mitchell, the Montreal of Leonard Cohen — and a final scene you won’t be able to shake,” claims Steve Reddicliffe, the deputy editor of the global version of The Moments.
Now, a split from the information
Prepare dinner: These crunchy-topped corn muffins use up regardless of what fruit you have about. They are ideal for breakfast, heat, with softened butter on the aspect.
Read through: 7 a long time right after “Crazy Rich Asians,” Kevin Kwan is again — but Asia is not. His new novel, “Sex and Vanity,” starts with a really touristy idyll in Capri, then goes again house to Manhattan and the Hamptons, with just one eye on Hollywood at all instances.
Do: If you are intrigued in sturdy, wholesome muscle groups but wearied by burpees in the residing area, you could want to contemplate heading to the closest park for body weight coaching. Here’s how to function out devoid of a health club.
Being risk-free at house is much easier when you have loads of points to read through, prepare dinner, enjoy and do. At Residence has our complete assortment of tips.
And now for the Back again Tale on …
‘Hamilton’: A musical sport changer
Michael Paulson has been masking theater at The Moments given that 2015. For the duration of all those a long time, he’s composed far more than 100 articles or blog posts that prominently point out “Hamilton,” a musical that explores America’s innovative origins by the lifestyle of Alexander Hamilton.
Now, “Hamilton” is streaming on Disney Furthermore, starting up on July three. Here’s an excerpt from what Michael wrote about his on the Hamilbeat.
I sensed appropriate from the begin that this musical, with its forged designed up primarily of actors of coloration and its rating motivated by hip-hop and pop tunes, was heading to be a large tale. I keep in mind staying identified, that summer season, to land an report about the generation on the entrance site, certain that the paper wanted to make a major early assertion about the display as a sport-transforming reflection on our lifestyle, our politics and our record. Finally, the Web page one gods agreed. I was touring in Spain when it occurred I felt so affirmed that I did not intellect the -zone-busting duplicate desk queries.
A element that adopted about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical upbringing was especially enjoyable to report — as we explored the Venn diagram in which display tunes and hip-hop overlap, he started out participating in random tracks from his iTunes library and riffing about what just about every just one intended to him.
The tale I waited longest for was about Miranda’s partnership to Puerto Rico, exactly where his mother and father grew up and exactly where he invested his childhood summers. The island’s affect on his artwork experienced usually struck me as substantial and underexplored. I realized the very best way to explain to that tale would be to see Puerto Rico by his eyes, at minimum as significantly as a journalist can, and when he introduced that he was bringing “Hamilton” to San Juan, I experienced my peg. I requested to satisfy him there, and in slide 2018 he agreed a devastating hurricane and campus unrest designed the tale far more sophisticated than both he or I could have predicted, and I’m happy we did it.
Which is it for this briefing. Here’s Christian Löffler participating in from a French castle to begin your Monday.
— Isabella
Thank you
To Melissa Clark for the recipe, and to Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the relaxation of the split from the information. You can access the workforce at [email protected]
P.S.
• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our newest episode is chronicling the human situation with just one of the most influential photographers in record, Robert Frank.
• Here’s today’s Mini Crossword puzzle, and a clue: Foolish and frivolous (5 letters). You can locate all our puzzles in this article.
• Dean Baquet, our govt editor, spoke to Longform Podcast about top alter at .