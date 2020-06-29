Coronavirus, Russian Bounties, Poland’s Election: Your Monday Briefing

The grim milestone arrived as nations struggled to hold new bacterial infections at bay when also rising from unpleasant lockdowns.

The European Union will let outsiders to enter once more on July one, but will bar most tourists from the U.S., Russia and other nations that are viewed as as well dangerous due to the fact they have not managed their outbreaks.

Instances in the U.S. have risen 65 p.c in excess of the previous two months — they now overall far more than two.five million. Some administration officers, which includes Vice President Mike Pence, have claimed that elevated tests points out the surge in situations, but well being officers say in any other case.

Screening web sites in the U.S. had been confused in excess of the weekend in the tough-strike states of Arizona, Florida and Texas.