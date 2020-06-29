Coronavirus (MN): Gov. Walz Announces Over Half Million Tested In State, Capacity To Test 20,000 Per Day

Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS () — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz declared that Minnesota has strike its “moonshot” tests objective of obtaining the capability for 20,000 COVID-19 exams for every working day.

The point out has also done far more than 50 % a million COVID-19 exams — about 592,955. Gov. Walz suggests the milestone is many thanks to Minnesota’s innovative COVID-19 tests system, 1st declared months back.

“I am proud of the Minnesota Department of Health’s partnership with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and our state’s health systems to expand our testing capacity, allow us to more accurately track the course of the infection, and keep all Minnesotans safe,” Gov. Walz claimed.

“We can now provide testing for all Minnesotans who need it,” claimed Minnesota Division of Wellness Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The testing command center allows us to monitor daily needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks. Testing is a critical first step to preventing the spread of the infection.”

As element of the state’s tests command middle, the Mayo Clinic and the College of Minnesota are now in a position to offer more tests capability to far more than 265 well being treatment businesses throughout Minnesota.