Coronavirus: Leicester and UK government clash over lockdown extension

The English metropolis of Leicester may possibly have to maintain coronavirus constraints in position for a more two months right after a spike in scenarios.

There have been 866 COVID-19 bacterial infections documented in the previous two months, a 3rd of the metropolis”s complete due to the fact the start out of the outbreak.

Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester’s mayor, mentioned he experienced obtained a letter from the government recommending existing constraints continue to be in position for one more 14 times. That would imply pubs and dining establishments remaining shut when they open up somewhere else in the state on July four.

Sir Peter mentioned he is still to be persuaded the metropolis is faring any even worse than other destinations in England and criticised the UK government over its managing of the condition.

He mentioned he will convey to overall health minister Matt Hancock afterwards Monday that there is “no motive to select on Leicester, on our financial system, on our organizations”.

He mentioned the General public Overall health England report despatched to him right away “readily acknowledges” that scenarios are larger in Leicester owing to larger amounts of tests.

Priti Patel, the UK’s residence affairs minister, mentioned on Sunday the government was contemplating no matter if to impose community confinement steps.

“We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday while on a visit to a construction site in London. “I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet.”

The UK continues to be Europe’s worst-strike state in the coronavirus pandemic. It has documented over 43,000 fatalities and much more than 313,000 scenarios of COVID-19.

Even with modern relaxations of lockdown steps, authorities maintain urging warning.