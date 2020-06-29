Contra Costa County Pauses Reopenings As COVID-19 Infections, Hospitalizations Spike – San Francisco

MARTINEZ ( SF) — Contra Costa County declared Monday it would hold off any much more reopening of organizations and routines prepared for July one as COVID-19 outbreaks soar in the county.

The choice arrives a working day immediately after Governor Gavin Newsom purchased a amount of counties to shut down bars and advisable to other counties, which include Contra Costa and Santa Clara, to not reopen bars. The county was slated to open up bars, indoor eating, fitness centers, out of doors leisure routines, private solutions, and lodges for tourism on July one.

“With the sharp rise in community spread and hospitalizations, it does not make sense at this time to open additional business sectors that could further accelerate community transmission,” stated a assertion from Contra Costa Overall health Providers. “These businesses and activities will remain closed in Contra Costa until county data indicate that the spread of the virus has slowed, as measured by at least a week of stable case numbers, hospitalizations and percent of tests that are positive. Trends will be monitored and evaluated daily.”

County wellbeing solutions stated the 7-working day common amount of COVID-19 clients in hospitals in the county has greater by 75% from June 15 to June 29. The 7-working day common amount of freshly recognized COVID-19 circumstances has greater from 38 a working day to 87 a working day. The share of COVID-19 exams that arrived again optimistic has also greater from four% to six%, in accordance to the county.

“This suggests the change is not simply due to more testing, but a true increase in community spread,” the assertion stated.

County wellbeing solutions also stated there has been a change towards much more youthful persons tests optimistic. In June, 55 % of persons tests optimistic in Contra Costa had been 40 several years and young, in comparison to 38 % for that team in April.

The county urged persons to get analyzed for COVID-19, even if they have no signs. Residents can make an appointment by contacting one-844-421-0804 or check out cchealth.org/coronavirus – on the internet scheduling accessible at most web-sites.