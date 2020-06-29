Colorado Supreme Court upholds state’s ban on large-capacity gun magazines

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state’s ban on large-capacity gun magazines, obtaining that the prohibition does not violate residents’ suitable to bear arms as certain by the point out’s Structure.

The justices dominated that the ban is a “reasonable exercise of police power that has neither the purpose nor effect of nullifying the right to bear arms in self-defense” established out in the Colorado Structure.

The courtroom did not take into account no matter if the ban violates the 2nd Modification of the U.S. Structure.

The ban on magazines that maintain a lot more than 15 rounds was place in area in 2013 in the wake of the Aurora theater capturing the prior calendar year, in which the gunman employed these kinds of a journal to hearth a lot more than 60 rounds in significantly less than a moment.

This is a establishing tale and will be up to date.