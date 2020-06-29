Colin Kaepernick’s story gets Netflix documentary series treatment

Colin Kaepernick is even now ready to see if he will get a probability to land an NFL crew this time. He understands he will be at the very least returning to tv in one more sort — by a scripted documentary series produced for Netflix.

Ava DuVernay, a renowned director greatest recognized for the Academy Award-nominated film “Selma,” is reuniting with her “When They See Us” author Michael Starrbury for the 6-episode “Colin in Black & White,” Variety studies.

The series, in addition to detailing what produced Kaepernick choose to kneel in protest in the course of the countrywide anthem and turning into a powerful social justice advocate, also will seem back again on his childhood rising up Black in his white adopted family and his route to the NFL with the 49ers. Kaepernick will also narrate the story of his lifestyle and will co-government make with the two DuVernay and Starrbury.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick informed Assortment. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

DuVernay received 16 Emmy nominations for “When They See Us,” which also is on Netflix. The Kaepernick series was conceived in 2019 and was finished this spring. It is unsure when “Colin in Black & White” will make its debut and be obtainable on the streaming community.

Kaepernick appeared destined for documentary treatment at some place with one thing in-depth. It is a large coup for Neftlix to have DuVernay and Starrbury enable notify Kaepernick’s story. It is a greater 1 that he also is associated in the task.