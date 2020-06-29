Colin Kaepernick Teams With Ava DuVernay for Netflix Series About His High School Years

Colin Kaepernick‘s lifestyle is getting to be a restricted collection for Netflix. Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for Colin in Black & White, a restricted collection that will concentrate on the footballer’s formative substantial college a long time, “lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today,” Netflix stated in a launch.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay stated in a assertion. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”