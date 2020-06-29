Clippers Sign Center Joakim Noah For Remainder Of Season – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Joakim Noah will continue to be with the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the NBA time.

The Clippers declared the new agreement Sunday, but did not disclose the phrases of the settlement. Noah experienced signed a 10-working day agreement with the crew on March nine. Just two times afterwards the NBA suspended its time simply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Noah is a two-time NBA All-star and previous NBA Defensive Participant of the 12 months. He performed in 42 online games for the Memphis Grizzlies final time.

The NBA will resume the time on July 30 with the Clippers-Lakers kicking off an abbreviated event at Walt Disney Entire world Vacation resort.