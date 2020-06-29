Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

WENN

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor allows the future collaboration slip throughout a chat with his ‘Parks and Recreation’ co-star Rob Lowe on the ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’ podcast.

Actor Chris Pratt is functioning on a “top secret” task with place new music legend Garth Brooks.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” hunk allow the information slip throughout a chat with his good friend and “Parks and Recreation” co-star Rob Lowe, revealing the collaboration will probably have to have Pratt to go a small place.

“I’m doing something with Garth Brooks. It’s kind of top secret but I can say that much, I guess…,” he shared on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast.

“I met Garth and we are trying to do something together and I think in it, I will sing some country, which is pretty cool.”

Pratt stopped brief of giving additional facts, but admitted the partnership is a aspiration occur correct.

“Garth Brooks is so good… unbelievable,” he gushed. “I’m a big fan… He’s the best.”

It seems the two grew to become friends following conference at the 2019 iHeartRadio Audio Awards, when Pratt was recruited to introduce Brooks to the phase and current him with the Artist of the 10 years honour.

The motion picture motion person then trapped all around and joined the singer for a effectiveness of his common strike, “Friends in Low Places”.

Right after the display, Pratt took to social media and wrote, “Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven (sic).”

“Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honour to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you (sic).”