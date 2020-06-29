Chase Rice Urges Concertgoers to ‘Go by the Rules’ at Drive-In Show After Packed Gig Backlash

Instagram

The ‘Eyes on You’ crooner has arrive beneath hearth for carrying out in entrance of are living group, who appeared to stand shoulder-to-shoulder without having masks, at the Brushy Mountain Condition Penitentiary in Tennessee.

Chase Rice has damaged his silence about his greatly criticized Tennessee live performance. Two times immediately after drawing backlash for carrying out in entrance of are living group that appeared to disregard the social distancing tips amid the coronavirus pandemic, the “Eyes on You” hitmaker resolved the controversy and educated supporters about his programs shifting ahead.

“I just wanted to address my show Saturday night,” the 34-calendar year-previous explained in an Instagram online video he posted on Monday, June 29. “I took a video of the concert, everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video, a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down.”

“I understand there’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like,” the nation singer ongoing, in advance of stressing that the protection of his supporters are the most essential point for him. “Y’all are why I get to write songs, y’all are why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sing these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back.”

Finding out from the Saturday, June 27 live performance, Rice declared that his are living effectiveness in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday, July three will be a generate-in exhibit. “You can take your trucks, take your cars. You have your own space, you can get out of your cars, you can get out of your trucks and party with me,” he described.

“Please do, sing the songs but stay in your own space, stay with the people you came with,” he pleaded. “And the biggest thing for all of us is the safer we are now, the quicker we get to actual normal live shows, which I know we all want. Thank you guys for understanding, please go by the rules, please go by the laws on this Friday show coming up and shows moving forward.”

Rice arrived beneath hearth immediately after he shared footage from his jam-packed gig at at the Brushy Mountain Condition Penitentiary in Petros. Most of the hundreds in attendance could be noticed not donning protecting masks, prompting wellbeing and protection considerations because COVID-19 is spiking in the point out.

Between these voicing outrage at the protection carelessness was fellow nation singer Kelsea Ballerini. On Sunday, June 28, the “Peter Pan” hitmaker tweeted, “Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”