Chase Rice Gets Slammed for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guideline by Playing at Packed Concert

Instagram

The ‘Eyes on You’ singer sparks well being and protection considerations immediately after he carried out in entrance of four,000 mask-totally free followers at the Brushy Mountain Point out Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee.

–

Nation singer Chase Rice‘s return to the highway immediately after the coronavirus lockdown has sparked well being and protection considerations immediately after followers packed a Tennessee location on Saturday night time (June 27) to see him complete stay.

The “Eyes on You” singer even led a sing-together at the Brushy Mountain Point out Penitentiary in Petros, wherever four,000 followers collected and overlooked social distancing pointers even however COVID-19 is spiking in the point out.

Chase filmed the followers singing together and posted the footage on-line, getting a backlash from numerous who caught the video clip, with a single commenter stating: “So concerts are allowed and no masks needed. What a great idea amidst covid19 on the rise. All over insta (Instagram). Chase rice might have just provoked a healthy covid19 wave in a couple of weeks.”

A admirer critiziced Chase Rice for disregarding social distancing pointers a his packed live performance.

One more questioned: “So will Chase Rice be held responsible for the spike of cases in TN in the next week after the jam-packed concert he had last night with no social distancing rules enforced?”.

The singer is more dragged for his packed live performance.

Rice has but to remark on the gig or the truth he may well have set followers at danger, but his summer time tour proceeds this 7 days (July 03) in Ashland, Kentucky. He also has a handful of travel-in concert events coming up later on this summer time, wherever followers can observe him from the ease and comfort and protection of their autos.