Channel 4 says ‘erasing creative history is not a quick fix’ amid removals of shows with blackface

Channel 4 has stated “erasing our creative history” is not a “quick fix” for concerns this sort of as racism, immediately after Netflix eliminated a scene from its comedy Peep Display.

The scene, which seems in the period two episode “Dance Class”, initially aired on Channel 4 in 2004 and sees Jez (Robert Webb) consider to impress really like desire Nancy (Rachel Blanchard) by breaking “sexual taboos”, like donning blackface.

Jez inquiries the ethics of donning blackface, declaring that it “feels almost wrong” prior to inquiring, “Are you sure this isn’t racist?”, major Nancy to reply, “We’re breaking a taboo, of course, it feels wrong,” and later on include, “Jeremy, I come from America. I’ve seen the problems race brings up.”





The scene has been minimize from the sitcom on Netflix, but is still to be eliminated from Channel 4’s individual capture-up provider All4.

When questioned by Newsweek regardless of whether Channel 4 would get rid of the scene, the broadcaster stated it at the moment has no strategies to do so.

A spokesperson instructed the publication several of the shows in their archive “reflect the time they were made and some contain content which could now be regarded as inappropriate”.

They included: “We fully grasp the robust thoughts provoked by some of this material but we do not imagine that erasing our creative history is a quick resolve for the concerns impacting our modern society nowadays.

“Channel 4 is fully commited to inclusion and range and opposes discrimination in any kind and consequently, getting mirrored deeply on this subject matter, we are endeavor a evaluation of the concepts governing how we deal with historic programmes throughout our platforms.”

The community did, nevertheless, not too long ago get rid of comedy Bo’ Selecta! from its All4 streaming provider, which highlighted white comic Leigh Francis engage in people this sort of as Craig David and Michael Jackson.

The removing of the Peep Display scene from Netflix will come immediately after the system eliminated The Mighty Boosh and The League of Gentlemen due to the fact of their use of blackface, with critics contacting the shift an “arbitrary gesture” that does very little to beat racism. Other individuals argue that continuing to air these programmes perpetuates adverse racial stereotypes.