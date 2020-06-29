Home Entertainment Chance The Rapper: Black Men Are ‘Oppressors’ Of The Black Community

Chance The Rapper: Black Men Are ‘Oppressors’ Of The Black Community

Chicago rapper Transform The Rapper declare that Black gentlemen are the key “oppressors” of the Black neighborhood. The rapper posted his controversial political posture on Twitter yesterday.

In accordance to a quotation that Chance re-tweeted, “Back men may be victimized by racism, but sexism allows them to act as exploiters and oppressors of women.”

