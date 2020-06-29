Chance The Rapper: Black Men Are ‘Oppressors’ Of The Black Community

Chicago rapper Transform The Rapper declare that Black gentlemen are the key “oppressors” of the Black neighborhood. The rapper posted his controversial political posture on Twitter yesterday.

In accordance to a quotation that Chance re-tweeted, “Back men may be victimized by racism, but sexism allows them to act as exploiters and oppressors of women.”

Chance’s posture, held by a lot of feminists, has been criticized as “disingenuous” by a lot of in the Black neighborhood. A lot of believe that that this posture distracts individuals from talking about the extremely actual difficulties of racial injustice.

And most of the individuals circulating Chance’s arguments given that the Black Life Make any difference Motion took off – have been White supremacists.

This is what he re-posted:

