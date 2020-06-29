Canada Post iOS app update gets Apple Pay support

Canada’s Post’s iOS app now supports Apple Pay.
The electronic wallet selection was launched by means of ‘version 8.2’ of the app, which rolled out on June 28th.
With this features, you are going to be capable to fork out the obligation and taxes owed on your orders within just the Canada Post app centered on your phone’s present Apple Pay set up.
Outdoors of Apple Pay support, edition eight.two of the app involves “minor bug fixes,” in accordance to the Application Retail outlet notes. Nevertheless, it is unclear what difficulties were being dealt with.
You can down load the Canada Post app on iOS right here.
By way of: Apple iphone in Canada