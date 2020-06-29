Cam Newton posts vlog saying farewell to Carolina and hello to New England

Quarterback Cam Newton bid farewell to the Carolina Panthers in a vlog posted to his YouTube channel Monday night, the working day right after he agreed to a a single-yr offer with the Patriots.

The 5-moment online video consists of footage of Newton functioning out in Atlanta on March 17, the working day the Panthers gave him authorization to seek out a trade right after 9 seasons alongside one another. At the time, Newton was swift to publicly explain that he did not check with for a trade — a stance he also designed crystal clear in the vlog.

“Right now, I feel angry, I feel let down,” Newton explained. “But at the same time, I’m not bitter, you know what I mean? I know since the first day that I came into this league, that this day was going to come.”

In the online video, Newton reiterated he did not want to aspect strategies with the Panthers, but explained he in the long run requested for a trade simply because he recognized the scenario at hand. Newton acknowledged the NFL is a organization and, even though he did not but know his up coming methods, he cited a line from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle: “The marathon continues.”

“I never once wanted to leave Carolina,” Newton explained. “Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade.”

The online video transitioned to highlights from Newton’s NFL profession, which includes when he was drafted No. one over-all in 2011 and when he received the league’s MVP award in 2015. There was also footage from local community functions he arranged in the Charlotte spot.

Then, the online video slice to undated clips from Newton’s most current surgical procedure and restoration method. The 31-yr-aged quarterback experienced a Lisfranc fracture in his still left foot very last time and underwent surgical procedure in December. With Kanye West’s “Blood On The Leaves” participating in, the vlog confirmed Newton rehabbing in the body weight area and pool, obtaining remedy, and throwing the soccer.

It shut with him addressing the digital camera.

“Oh, what a feeling,” Newton explained. “I acquired so considerably on my head proper now, but I’m gonna retain this [expletive] temporary: I’m at your neck.”