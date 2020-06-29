Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Board chairman Thomas Schumacher announces the determination to produce off the relaxation of 2020 as COVID-19 situations are on the increase once again adhering to a variety of condition re-openings.

Broadway theatres will keep dim for the remainder of the 12 months as a outcome of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses at the Broadway League trade organisation, which signifies theatre homeowners and producers, have determined to produce off the relaxation of 2020 as COVID-19 situations in the U.S. are on the increase once again adhering to a variety of condition re-openings.

“The Great White Way” closures are now envisioned to previous until eventually at minimum three January (21), marking the fourth time the shutdown has been prolonged given that all performances ended up set on pause in mid-March.

“The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so,” Broadway League board chairman Thomas Schumacher shared in a assertion.

“One thing is for sure, when we return we will be stronger and more needed than ever.”

The information emerges times immediately after the opening of Hugh Jackman‘s extremely-predicted manufacturing of “The Music Man” was formally pushed back again from Oct to May well 2021, with previews commencing in April.

The Broadway blackout experienced presently triggered the cancellation of two well known new productions – Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen”, with Dan Stevens, and Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, starring Laurie Metcalf – which experienced been in previews when the shutdown initial happened. Producers subsequently verified they will not return the moment the suspension finishes.