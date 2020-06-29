Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Angelina Jolie’s House for the First Time Since Divorce

WENN

The ‘Once On a Time in Hollywood’ actor is photographed leaving his ex-wife’s Los Feliz mansion on his bike following reportedly paying two hrs within.

–

The heated rigidity among Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has seemingly cooled down next their prolonged custody fight. The “Moneyball” actor was noticed browsing his ex-wife’s mansion past 7 days, marking the very first time he was viewed at her position because their 2016 break up.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 23, the 56-12 months-previous actor was pictured leaving Angie’s $24 million house in a gated neighborhood in Los Feliz, Los Angeles on his bike. In accordance to Each day Mail which received the pics, the two-time Academy Award-successful actor remaining the household following paying two hrs within.

Brad wore gentle coloured denims, a gentle sweater and sneakers as he drove off from Angie’s driveway. He sported a shiny silver helmet, but the entrance confront defend was distinct, revealing that the “Ocean’s Eleven” star was sporting aviator sun shades beneath the helmet. He also rocked a pair of white gloves.

Brad Pitt remaining Angelina Jolie’s household on bike.

It really is really strange to see Brad and Angie obtaining a conference with no their legal professionals. The two ended up beforehand concerned in a prolonged and contentious custody fight in excess of their 6 young children, but lately it was claimed that they have arrived at an settlement on a new established-up for their young children.

In early April, the exes reportedly arrived to an settlement that will see the young children attending a far more classic education method in L.A., in opposite the homeschooling strategy they have adhered to right up until now. Latest aerial pictures of Brad and Angie’s properties, which are just 5 minutes from every single other, also confirmed that they have upgraded their backyards with swings, slides and trampolines for their kid’s engage in haven.

Brad’s sighting at Angie’s position arrived two months just before their twins Knox and Vivienne’s 12th birthday. It really is attainable that the exes ended up obtaining conversations about approaching celebrations for their youngest kid’s particular working day.