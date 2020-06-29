Bob Dylan Earns Highest Charting Album After a Decade on Billboard 200 Chart

The famous musician’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ lands at No. two at this week’s chart, although Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ stays stationery at the best of the chart with 70,000 albums bought.

Bob Dylan has landed his optimum charting album in about a 10 years soon after debuting “Rough and Rowdy Ways” at range two on the Billboard 200.

He was 20,000 revenue shy of ending Lil Newborn‘s operate at the best, but the rapper’s “My Turn” scores a fourth 7 days at the summit, with 70,000 albums bought.

Lil Newborn debuted at the best of the countdown again in March and returned for an uninterrupted a few months previously this thirty day period.

Dylan’s new launch gets the people-rock icon’s 23rd best 10 album and helps make him the only artist to log at the very least a single best 40 album in just about every 10 years from the 1960s to the 2020s. His 1st Billboard 200 best 40 strike was “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan”, which peaked at 22 in 1963, and he scored his 1st best 10 two yrs later on with “Bringing It All Back Home”.

In the meantime, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie enjoys a chart surge as his album “Artist 2.0” rockets again into the best 10 from 80 to a few many thanks to a reissue launch, and DaBaby‘s “Blame It On Baby” and Put up Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” the two slip a place to quantities 4 and 5.

Just outdoors the best 5, expecting Teyana Taylor lands her 1st best 10 history as “The Album” bows at range 8.

Prime 10 Billboard 200:

“My Turn” – Lil Newborn (70,000 models) “Rough and Rowdy Ways” – Bob Dylan (53,000 models) “Artist 2.0” – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (43,000 models) “Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby (37,000 models) “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Put up Malone (36,000 models) “Chromatica” – Woman GaGa (33,000 models) “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” – Drake (32,000 models) “The Album” – Teyana Taylor (32,000 models) “Eternal Atake” – Lil Uzi Vert (31,000 models) “The Goat” – Polo G (31,000 models)