Black-ish Star Marsai Martin Shuts Down Criticism of Her BET Awards Appearance

Marsai Martin is not right here for the foolishness.

On Sunday night time, the Black-ish star made a unique appearance for the virtual 2020 BET Awards. For the duration of the distant ceremony, the teenage actress and producer presented the Finest Woman Hip-Hop Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition, Marsai won the Younger Stars Award.

Nonetheless, soon right after signing off the digital ceremony, on the internet trolls started criticizing Marsai’s appearance—specifically, many seemed to remark on her hair and enamel.

The Minor actress speedily shut down the web trolls with wonderful responses on Twitter and Instagram.

“Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone,” she wrote, pursuing the on the internet judgement encompassing her seems to be. “I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards.”