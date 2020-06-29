Bjork to Stage Three Live Shows for Those Affected by COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter Movement

WENN

To elevate funds for domestic women’s charities in both equally Iceland and globally, the ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ singer invitations enthusiasts to be part of her in Reykjavik, Iceland for three weekends in August.

–

Bjork has introduced a trio of are living exhibits in August, in Reykjavik, Iceland, to honor individuals who were being “hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement (sic).”

The star’s indigenous state is in the procedure of reintroducing are living live shows, and the “It’s Oh So Quiet” singer is preparing to phase the exhibits with a traditional viewers, as properly as livestreaming the gigs to elevate funds for domestic women’s charities in both equally Iceland and globally.

“I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor how many Icelandic musicians I have worked with through the years,” Bjork mentioned in a assertion, claimed Rolling Stone.

“We are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in Harpa Music Hall for 3 weekends of August.”

The matinee live shows – dubbed Bjork Orkestral and established for nine, 15, and 23 August – “will be ‘unplugged’ or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics.”

“I feel we are going through extraordinary times horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism that we learn that lives are more important that profit and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges (sic),” the singer extra.

&#13<br />

The gatherings occur right after Bjork was compelled to terminate her prepared orchestral tour, which was thanks to kick off in Moscow, Russia following thirty day period. For far more facts, simply click in this article: http://icelandairwaves.is/bjork.