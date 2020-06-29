Bikini icon Seafolly dives into voluntary administration

The women’s beachwear style brand name has been running given that 1975 and offers 44 retailers in Australia and 12 retailers abroad.

At one particular stage it was mostly regarded as to be the most properly-recognized swimwear brand name in the state.

Currently Seafolly employs roughly 120 staff members throughout its Australian-primarily based company.

Currently Scott Langdon and Rahul Goyal of KordaMentha had been appointed as voluntary directors for the brand name.

Mr Langdon explained in spite of the collapse into administration, it will be company as regular for the two consumers and staff members whilst the approach will take spot.

“All Seafolly gift cards and the popular Beach Club Rewards points will continue to be redeemable at all Seafolly stores,” explained Mr Langdon.

“We encourage all loyal Seafolly customers to come to the retail stores and redeem their Beach Club Rewards, plus earn more points.”

The directors will search to commence a sale of the company, which they say will be of desire to several events.