Big E organizers cancel 2020 fair due to coronavirus

The Japanese States Exposition, colloquial identified as The Big E, declared Monday afternoon that the 104th version of the West Springfield fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working a single of the premier point out fairs in the United States, organizers stated they used months functioning on a way to make The Big E take place this September, but in the end recognized there was no realistic way to replicate the huge party amid prevailing community overall health and social distancing guidances.

“This decision was difficult and complex, but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year,” Gene Cassidy, the president and CEO of The Big E, stated in a online video concept Monday.

Cassidy, who expressed hope that The Big E could return in 2021, stated it was not the 1st the yearly custom experienced been canceled the fair was also suspended throughout Globe War I and for 5 several years throughout Globe War II.

The Big E did go on adhering to hurricanes and floods in the 1930s that ravaged New England, as effectively as immediately after the September 11 assaults.

Nevertheless, the pitfalls linked with the coronavirus spreading in substantial gatherings have resulted in the cancellation of distinguished agricultural fairs throughout the place this summertime — from Minnesota and Iowa to Deerfield, New Hampshire. As not too long ago as final 7 days, organizers had been nevertheless preparing to go on with the Topsfield Good in Oct.

Cassidy stated he realized the selection Monday would be disappointing for fairgoers and devastating for “hundreds” of mother-and-pop concessionaires, who “depend on The Big E for their livelihood.”

“It’s crushing to them, and it’s crushing to me,” Cassidy stated.

In accordance to the fair’s web page, The Big E’s box business office will immediately make contact with men and women who have presently purchased progress tickets. All those who purchased tickets for a beforehand scheduled Zach Williams live performance on Sept. 20 will have their buys entirely refunded.

Cassidy stated the 2021 version of The Big E is scheduled for Sept. 17 to Oct. three.

