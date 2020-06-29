Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 families as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s premature demise still left the complete sector is a condition of shock that individuals have not nevertheless been in a position to get better from. His co-star from Sonchiriya, Bhumi Pednekar is as well shaken up by the void that the actor’s departure has designed and she determined to spend him a tribute fitting to the male who’s acknowledged for his generosity. Bhumi pledged to present foods to 550 families by means of the Ek Saath, the Earth Basis.

The basis is operate by director Abhishek Kapoor’s spouse Pragya and Bhumi donated foods for 550 families as a tribute to Sushant. She spoke about this lovely gesture and mentioned, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”