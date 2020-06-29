Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Nabs Her 1st BET Award

https://www.beyonce.com/

The award-offering celebration, which will take area just about amid the Coronavirus pandemic, also sees singer Lizzo and rapper Megan Thee Stallion amongst the honorees that night time.

Beyonce Knowles‘ daughter Blue Ivy might only be eight yrs previous, but she has productively gathered her initial at any time BET Award. In the 2020 BET Awards, which took area just about on Sunday, June 28, Blue was declared as the winner of BET HER Award for her and mother Beyonce’s music “Brown Skin Girl”.

The monitor, which is from Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album and capabilities Wizkid and Saint Jhn, bested 5 other nominees to acquire the honor. Amid people ended up “Underdog” by Alicia Keys, “Melanin” by Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, Town Women & La La Anthony, “I Choose” by Layton Eco-friendly, “Tempo” by Lizzo and Missy Elliott and “Afeni” by Rhapsody and PJ Morgan.

Lovers ended up thrilled more than the information as a single wrote on Twitter, “blue ivy just made history.” Seemingly pondering that it really is lengthy overdue, one more enthusiast tweeted, “Blue Ivy is 8 and she JUST got her first BET Award?!? Her FIRST?!? They been doing my girl dirty for EIGHT years?!?”

The BET HER Award was not the only accolade that the Carter family members introduced residence that night time. More generating the award-offering celebration a massive night time for the family members, Beyonce was regarded with a single of the most significant honors of the night time, the Humanitarian Award.

In a movie information, the “Lemonade” hitmaker mentioned that she committed the honor to her “brothers and sisters out there inspiring change” prior to encouraging viewers to go out and vote. “We have to vote like our life depends on it. Because it does,” Bey, who gained the award many thanks to the BeyGOOD initiative, mentioned. “So please continue to be the change we want to see.”

The night time also observed Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion obtaining their awards. The “Juicy” hitmaker was honored with the award of Ideal Feminine R&B/Pop Artist. In the meantime, the “Savage” femcee was declared as the winner of Ideal Feminine Hip-Hop Artist.

In the meantime, Roddy Ricch bagged two prizes that night time. The rapper gained Album of the Calendar year award with his chart-topping album “Please Excuse Me of Being Antisocial”. Also, he introduced residence the trophy for Ideal New Artist right after beating out Lil Nas X, DaniLeigh, Pop Smoke, Summer months Walker and YBN Cordae.

