BET Accidentally Features The Wrong Willie Brown In The Memoriam Segment Of The BET Awards

Very last evening the 2020 BET Awards went down, and this was the initial time that the award exhibit transpired nearly because of to the latest pandemic. However, BET did their issue as they ongoing to showcase black expertise and rejoice black society.

As BET obtained praise for placing on but one more wonderful award exhibit, numerous men and women could not aid but discover a minor mishap that took spot through the Memoriam phase of the award exhibit.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, the community unintentionally integrated Willie Lewis Brown Jr., the previous mayor of San Francisco, who is even now extremely substantially alive. It is pointed out that they might have intended to characteristic previous NFL star Willie Brown, who sad to say handed absent very last Oct at the age of 78.

@wager Willie Brown is even now alive! #WillieBrown Accurate this. #BETAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/0nY2GK0JAj — Writer Pleasure Elán (@AuthorJoyElan) June 29, 2020

Nonetheless, it appears to be like like a correction was later on produced to the phase.

Appears to be like like @BET corrected the In Memoriam tribute to #WillieBrown the late #NFL legend, rather of #WillieBrown, the residing legend of CA politics🤭 #BETAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tJ7QbHegnl — Luis Alejo (@SupervisorAlejo) June 29, 2020

Willie Lewis Brown Jr. served in excess of 30 a long time in the California Condition Assembly, paying out 15 a long time as its speaker. He later on turned mayor of San Francisco and was the initial African American to maintain that workplace.

At the second, BET has not dealt with the miscalculation, nor has Willie Lewis Brown Jr. or any person from his crew.

However, the 2020 BET Awards was even now a evening to keep in mind as it highlighted performances from artists this kind of as Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Summer months Walker, and numerous some others. There was also a unique tribute to Kobe Bryant executed by Lil Wayne and also a tribute to Minor Richard executed by Wayne Brady.

TSR Staff members: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94