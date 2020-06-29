Best Fourth of July Beauty Sales 2020: Cover FX, Lord Jones, Skyn Iceland & More

We really like these solutions, and we hope you do as well. E! has affiliate interactions, so we may well get a little share of the profits from your buys. Things are marketed by the retailer, not E!.

Like you, we’re prepping for the Fourth of July extended weekend… and that implies locating fantastic magnificence purchases!

And there is some excellent types this 12 months, with a amount of them by now in entire swing. For illustration, Cover FX’s July 4th Weekend Sale is going on now, with 20% off sitewide furthermore totally free floor delivery! And coming up, the admirer favorite Lord Jones Weighty Responsibility Chill Balm will be just $53, providing you a financial savings of 30% off, at Sephora for a confined time, while Skyn Iceland is heading to offer you us $10 off $75, $20 off $100 or $30 off 125!

We have rounded up the finest specials beauty happening all over the extended weekend. Store underneath and delight in all the excellent profits!