Berkeley Mayor Arreguín Proposes Budget That Slashes $10 Million From Police Department – San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX five) — Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín introduced a finances proposal Monday that would just take virtually $10 million pounds, or 12 %, out of the Berkeley Police Department finances.

“The money coming out of our police department budget is not only helping to balance our general fund, which is seeing significant impacts due to COVID-19, but is going to towards transforming our approach to public safety, funding homeless services, funding social services,” Arreguín advised KPIX five.

Arreguín states the proposal would not entail layoffs but would depart vacant positions vacant and would keep the baseline of 166 sworn officers.

The proposal would also change parking and website traffic enforcement absent from sworn officers, as nicely as handing some phone calls above to social personnel.

“Most police officers, they signed up to be police officers, they didn’t sign up to be social workers or mental health outreach workers that increasingly a lot of time is being spent having to do that kind of intervention,” Arreguín claimed.

As it stands at this time, 44 % of Berkeley’s finances is expended on policing.

“I think that we still need some services, police services, but I think oftentimes, policemen are used when a social worker might be a better fit for the situation that’s going on,” claimed 40-yr Berkeley resident Frieda Baker-Nash.

Arreguín states the law enforcement division and its officers will not be remaining out of the dialogue. “We need to do this in a way that is inclusive with police department and the police association, we can’t be making unilateral decisions, especially things that affect their jobs.”