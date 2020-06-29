Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

WENN/Instagram

The 6-portion sequence titled ‘Colin in Black and White’, which will be premiered in Netflix in 2021, will emphasis on the quarterback’s teenage a long time and early athletics good results in California.

–

Ava DuVernay has signed on to make a new sequence about sportsman and activist Colin Kaepernick‘s early a long time.

The longtime buddies will collaborate on the 6-portion “Colin in Black and White“, which will emphasis on Kaepernick’s teenage a long time and early athletics good results in California, ahead of he spearheaded a social and civil legal rights motion by using a knee for the duration of the U.S. Nationwide Anthem at a San Francisco 49ers video game in 2016 to protest law enforcement brutality towards African-Individuals.

The quarterback gained equally praise and backlash for the transfer and his activism turned crew bosses off, leaving him with out a crew for many a long time. Studies advise he is heading back again to the Nationwide Soccer League following commissioner Roger Goodell not too long ago urged house owners to think about signing the participant.

Kaepernick will narrate and govt make “Colin in Black and White”, which is established to commence taking pictures afterwards this yr. Netflix bosses will premiere the sequence in 2021.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay, who selected to shun the Tremendous Bowl in February above her friend’s therapy by the NFL, claims in a assertion. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience.”

“I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

&#13<br />

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick provides. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”