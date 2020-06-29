At Least 30 Dead as Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI — At the very least 30 men and women, which include a few youngsters, drowned on Monday following the passenger boat they had been on collided with a ferry and capsized in Bangladesh’s cash town, the most up-to-date catastrophe for a place haunted by maritime mishaps.
The capsized ship, named the Early morning Chook, experienced just finished an hourlong journey to the Sadarghat river port in the town of Dhaka when it collided with the other vessel, officers stated. The boat was carrying far more than 50 travellers, which include nearby federal government officers.
Commodore Golam Sadeqk, an formal of the Bangladesh Inland H2o Transportation, instructed Agence France-Presse that the ship experienced sunk simply because of “carelessness” and experienced not been overcrowded.
The authorities stated that they experienced opened an investigation and seized the ferry concerned in the incident.
M.D. Selim, an formal with the Bangladesh Inland H2o Transportation Authority, instructed reporters, “After offloading some of the passengers at one terminal, the Morning Bird was traveling backward when another vessel crashed into it.”
He stated that the Early morning Chook experienced capsized and that divers from the country’s navy and coastline guard experienced instantly been deployed for the rescue procedure.
A dozen travellers had been nonetheless outlined as lacking following rescuers recovered 30 bodies, which include at the very least a few youngsters. Some of the travellers swam to shore and had been becoming dealt with at a close by medical center.
“Rescuers from a number of units are still continuing the operation,” stated Abdul Ahad, an formal at Shampur Hearth Station, which also despatched a group to the place.
Immediately after a quantity of lethal mishaps, officers in the Bangladeshi Office of Shipping and delivery have arrive below growing strain in modern yrs to put into action protection norms, which include making certain that crews prevent overcrowding.
At the very least 15 men and women drowned in February following an overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized off the coastline of Bangladesh.