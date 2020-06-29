At Least 30 Dead as Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI — At the very least 30 men and women, which include a few youngsters, drowned on Monday following the passenger boat they had been on collided with a ferry and capsized in Bangladesh’s cash town, the most up-to-date catastrophe for a place haunted by maritime mishaps.

The capsized ship, named the Early morning Chook, experienced just finished an hourlong journey to the Sadarghat river port in the town of Dhaka when it collided with the other vessel, officers stated. The boat was carrying far more than 50 travellers, which include nearby federal government officers.

Commodore Golam Sadeqk, an formal of the Bangladesh Inland H2o Transportation, instructed Agence France-Presse that the ship experienced sunk simply because of “carelessness” and experienced not been overcrowded.

The authorities stated that they experienced opened an investigation and seized the ferry concerned in the incident.