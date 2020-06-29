Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is now available with a hidden LED display on its lid

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 can now be configured with a LED dot-matrix display hidden in its lid, with a new product costing $one,999.99, Asus declared right now. This “AniMe Matrix” display is composed of one,215 Mini-LEDs that assist 256 stages of brightness every and can be utilized to exhibit anything at all from the time to new music visualizers, GIFs, or an animated emblem from your favourite technological innovation internet site (see higher than).

Further than its eye-catching exterior, the Zephyrus G14’s specs are superb. Asus states it is geared up with an AMD Ryzen nine 4900HS CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There is 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMEe M.two SSD. When we reviewed the $one,449 model of the laptop computer (sans the dot-matrix lid display, regrettably), we observed that individuals specs offered superb gaming functionality, and we also obtained just a quite respectable 8 several hours and 50 minutes of battery existence in our assessments — although it is unclear what effect the further dot-matrix display could have below.

This functionality tends to make the G14 an superb laptop computer for material use and gaming, but you could want to seem in other places if you need to have a laptop computer for office environment use. That is mainly because whilst its 14-inch display is a respectable 1440p, it is also obtained a 16:nine facet ratio, which is a tiny squat for productiveness duties. There is also no constructed-in webcam, which boundaries your skill to videoconference on the go.

Asus states its ROG Zephyrus G14 is available now with the AniMe Matrix LED Exhibit in white or grey from US merchants. At the time of crafting, the formal Asus retailer is listing equally types as “coming soon,” but it should not be prolonged prior to that improvements.