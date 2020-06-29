Astronaut says losing mirror on spacewalk was ‘real bummer’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The commander of the Intercontinental Room Station claimed Monday that losing a mirror through previous week’s usually effective spacewalk was “a real bummer.”

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy claimed he has no concept how the modest mirror on his still left sleeve arrived off. The band for the mirror is on rather restricted, he observed, and it could have caught on a metallic tether attachment as he exited the airlock Friday.

“I just happened to glance down and I saw this reflecting thing disappearing into the darkness, and that was the last I saw of it,” Cassidy claimed in an job interview with The Linked Push. “That was a real bummer for me.”

He’ll use a spare for Wednesday’s spacewalk, the next of 4 he and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken will do to swap previous station batteries.

Spacewalking astronauts put on a mirror on each and every sleeve to see the shows on their upper body regulate panel.

The 5-guy crew, in the meantime, is carefully adhering to the pandemic information back again on Earth. The virus is hitting Houston — property to NASA astronauts and Johnson Room Centre — specifically challenging. Florida is also coping with a spike in circumstances that is the place Kennedy Room Centre, the start website, is centered.

“Up here, our daily routine doesn’t involve quite so strict measures — really any measures at all. We just go about our time,” Cassidy claimed. “But we surely are worried.”

Cassidy is two one/two months into a 6-thirty day period mission, together with two Russians who released with him from Kazakhstan. Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived by means of SpaceX a thirty day period in the past their August splashdown will be the initially for a NASA crew in 45 many years. It really is the initially astronaut flight for SpaceX.

