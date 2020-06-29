Aretha Franklin’s Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer’s Portrayal in ‘Respect’

MGM

While the movie adaptation of Aretha’s daily life tale has brought on controversy amid some associates of her relatives, Brigitte declares on social media that it is ‘a ought to see film.’

–

Aretha Franklin‘s niece Brigitte gushed Jennifer Hudson‘s biopic of the late singer is a “must see movie” immediately after the teaser trailer dropped on Sunday, June 28.

“Regard“, the movie adaptation of Aretha’s daily life tale, has brought on controversy amid some associates of the relatives, this kind of as her youngest son Kecalf, who insisted he and his siblings failed to assistance the movie in a tweet back again in January.

Even so, 1 individual who’s previously a large lover of the film is Brigitte, who tweeted a backlink to the teaser trailer and wrote along with it, “A must see movie!!! @IAMJHUD did an excellent job portraying my aunt!”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ



When Jennifer failed to publicly answer to the tweet, she did share it on her Instagram Tales.

Jennifer Hudson reposted tweet by Aretha Franklin’s niece.

The trailer for the forthcoming movie dropped in the course of the digital Guess Awards on Sunday night time, in the course of which the previous “American Idol” star carried out Franklin’s “Young, Gifted and Black”.

In the teaser for the film, Jennifer can be listened to undertaking her acquire on Aretha’s “Respect”, with scenes from the movie exhibiting the younger singer performing to make it in the songs marketplace, as properly as demanding “respect” from these she was performing with – telling 1 government to phone her Miss out on Franklin.

“Respect” is thanks for launch in December.