Andy Cohen Officiates Wedding With a Little Help From Patti LaBelle and Real Housewives Stars

Andy Cohen can now increase marriage ceremony officiant to his résumé.

The 52-yr-outdated star served two Bravo supporters tie the knot on Sunday’s episode of Look at What Transpires With Andy Cohen.

As E! Information beforehand claimed, Justin and Robert experienced been arranging on declaring “I do” throughout a location marriage ceremony. But when the international coronavirus pandemic strike, they experienced to adjust their options.

Fortunately, Cohen experienced a handful of renowned good friends support conduct the ceremony on the internet. Patti LaBelle attended the digital celebration and carried out her strike “Love, Need and Want You.” She also shared a handful of terms of knowledge for the pair.

“I would say stay together as long as you can—and that should be for life,” the Grammy winner stated. “But every now and then, have a two-week vacation from each other and that will make you love even harder together when you get back.”

Real Housewives stars Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika Jayne) and Kandi Buruss joined by means of movie chat, as effectively and served as “Housewives of Honor.” In addition, Top rated Chef alumna Stephanie Cmar baked cupcakes for the large working day.