Allison Holker Applauds Daughter for Defending Her Gender-Fluid Style Against Trolls

Weslie Fowler, the daughter of the ‘Dancing With the Star’ alum with an ex-fiance, has manufactured use of a TikTok video clip to calmly tackle a issue why she likes to ‘dress’ like ‘a boy.’

Allison Holker could not support but praise her initial-born’s maturity. On understanding that Weslie Fowler has spoken up versus these criticizing her gender-fluid design on an on the net system, the previous professional-dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” manufactured use of hers to share how her 12-yr-aged daughter stood up for herself.

Reposting Weslie’s TikTok video clip on Instagram, the dancer spouse of Stephen “tWitch” Manager declared, “Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice.” She ongoing, “We need to stop trying to tear each other down … instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss #sayitlouderfortheonesintheback #genz #thisis12.”

Prior to Allison arrived out with her Saturday, June 27 put up, her daughter Weslie shared a video clip whereby she responded to an inquiry about her style design. “Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” the pre-teenager kicked off her rationalization. “This is my style.”

“I wear comfy clothes and darker colors, and just because I dress like that, doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy. And it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined to wear certain things because of their gender. It doesn’t mean anything,” she pressured. “Just because you can’t open your eyes, doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

Weslie, who has been adopted by tWitch, is Allison’s youngster with an ex-fiance. In addition to the 12-yr-aged, the year two contestant on “So You Feel You Can Dance” herself is a mom to four-yr-aged Maddox and six-thirty day period-aged Zaia.

In late May well, Allison celebrated Weslie’s birthday with a particular tribute on Instagram. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my BEAUTIFUL WESLIE !!!!! I love you so much and watching you grow up each and every day is a pleasure,” she wrote. “12 years old and you are stunning in all ways, your smart, your caring, your the best big sister, a great friend and a beautiful daughter!”

Alongside with a few pictures of them jointly, the 32-yr-aged ongoing, “You are by far one of my greatest accomplishments , I AM PROUD to be your momma!!” She concluded her put up by declaring, “I love you so much and I hope you have the best birthday ever! Love you @weslierboss HAPPY 12 years old today! #happybirthday #birthday #love #mydaughter #12yearsold.”