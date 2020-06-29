Alison Brie ‘Truly Sorry’ for Voicing Asian American Character in ‘BoJack Horseman’

WENN/Netflix

Alison Brie regrets voicing a Vietnamese-American character in cult animated display “BoJack Horseman“.

Just times right after Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate introduced they were being stepping down from cartoon hits “Central Park” and “Large Mouth” thanks to the reality they are voicing black figures, Brie has voiced her considerations about portraying an Asian.

“In hindsight, I wish that I didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen,” she writes on Instagram. “I now understand that people of color, should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them.”

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg not too long ago responded to considerations about Brie’s character on the display, stating: “We should have hired a Vietnamese writer, and a Vietnamese actress to play Diane – or if not that, changed the character to match who we did hire.”