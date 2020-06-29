Alicia Keys Tugs at the Heartstrings With ‘Perfect Way to Die’ Performance at 2020 BET Awards

Instagram

Several other artists, which includes John Legend, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, have also included the Black Issue Life motion into their performances for the prizegiving function on Sunday night time, June 28.

–

Alicia Keys has touched numerous with her shifting functionality at 2020 BET Awards. Getting component in the prizegiving function that was held almost in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday night time, June 28, the “Girl on Fire” singer sent an psychological rendition of her new tune “Perfect Way to Die”.

Having to pay tributes to people tragically killed in law enforcement brutality, the 39-yr-previous sang the heartbreaking tune even though sitting down at the rear of a grand piano in the center of an vacant metropolis avenue. Midway via her functionality, a portrait of 28-yr-previous Sandra Bland was highlighted in the history. Her functionality finished as digicam panned out to exhibit names of harmless victims chalked on the avenue.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=N3LDHy2nR9o



Alicia’s functionality was launched by host Amanda Seales. “Whether it’s spiritual, or the blues, jazz, or hip-hop, music has always been the voice of the black experience. It speaks to our resilience, our resistance, and even in the messiest of circumstances we find melody,” she said. “Tonight, as we revel in black music, we must also honor the lives of those who have brought us to this moment of consciousness.”

Times prior to this functionality, Alicia defined in an Instagram submit, “The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly. Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense.” She extra, “I hope this speaks to you. I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant. Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.”

&#13<br />

Following her BET functionality, the spouse of Swizz Beatz after all over again turned to her social media account to share her considered on the observe. “There’s so much on our minds and in our hearts! My favorite thing about music is how it reminds us that we’re not alone,” she posted. “This performance for the BET Awards touched me deeply.”

&#13<br />

Alicia was not the only performer at the Sunday awards exhibit who picked up the topic of the Black Issue Life motion. John Legend sang about perseverance via adversity as he sent his rendition of “Never Break,” while DaBaby and Roddy Ricch received much more graphic with their remix of “Rockstar”.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=upoMzMb6Vzw



DaBaby kicked off their strike one by rapping a new BLM intro even though becoming held in opposition to the pavement by a law enforcement officer whose knee was on his neck. It was a immediate reference to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in Could. The scene then minimize to clips of burning autos and protests in opposition to law enforcement brutality throughout the state.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=yOcZSAxyVEw



The 20th yearly BET Awards noticed Beyonce Knowles‘ daughter Blue Ivy amassing her 1st at any time trophy as she gained the BET HER Award for “Brown Skin Girl”. Other winners involved Roddy, who gained Album of the Yr and Finest New Artist, as properly as Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, who landed Finest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist and Finest Feminine Hip-Hop Artist respectively.