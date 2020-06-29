Alia Bhatt reveals what sets Sadak 2 apart from Sadak

Alia Bhatt lastly unveiled the initially appear poster of her significantly predicted subsequent Sadak 2 through a dwell session with Disney+ Hotstar this night. In the poster, just one can see a solitary street top to Mount Kailash. A sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 strike Sadak, the movie will now stream on top streaming system Disney+Hotstar.

Talking about the undertaking, the film’s top actress Alia Bhatt shared what helps make Sadak 2 unique from the unique through the dwell session currently. She unveiled, “The story of Ravi (Sanjay) will move forward. He meets these two new people (Alia-Aditya). The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected,”

Including even further, Bhatt shared how functioning on the undertaking was a homecoming for her. She explained, “That the total household is coming to make a movie alongside one another. That emotion is of a different stage completely… I generally wished to be picturised in a music from the Bhatt camp, which has been well-known for its tunes.”

Sadak 2 will also star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in essential roles.