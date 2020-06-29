After 1-Day Record 572 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Urges Mask Wearing 100% Of Time Around People Outside Home

DALLAS () – Dallas County Wellness and Human Companies documented 572 additional beneficial scenarios of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the complete situation rely in Dallas County to 20,737.

The county also documented 1 additional loss of life, bringing the complete quantity of fatalities to 353.

The added loss of life currently being documented was an Irving gentleman in his 40s who experienced not been critically sick nor was he admitted to an location medical center, but he did have fundamental significant chance well being situations.

Nowadays we have our optimum quantity of documented scenarios of COVID-19 in Dallas County, and this weekend for the initially time, our weekend reporting figures went up,” explained Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Usually our weekend reporting figures go way down as some hospitals really don’t report. Our figures went from 571 to 611 COVID-19 scenarios in the medical center for Dallas County. With any luck ,, this is due to the fact the hospitals have manufactured it a position to boost precision of weekend reporting, but possibly way the figures are of excellent worry.”

DCHHS explained an raising proportion of COVID-19 scenarios in Dallas County proceeds to be identified in younger grownups in between 18 to 39 many years of age.

Given that June one, additional than fifty percent have been in this age team.

Raising studies of scenarios are continuing to be affiliated with many huge leisure and social gatherings due to the fact the commencing of June. which includes household get-togethers.

“Everyone should wear a mask 100 percent of the time when you’re around people outside your home,” Judge Jenkins explained.

He went on to say the next in his created assertion:

“Avoid unwanted visits. Inquire on your own if the journey is a want or a requirement. Make lists when heading to the grocery keep so that you go purchasing as tiny as attainable and prevent in individual pursuits these as eating and indoor physical exercise in which you or other folks arc not sporting a mask 100 % of the time.

We are viewing considerable progress all through Texas and below in North Texas in the quantity of COVID-19 scenarios, and if this pattern does not reverse, it will have a extremely really serious and adverse impression on general public well being and our overall economy. It is up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve #WearAMask #StayHomeSaveLives.”