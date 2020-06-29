Abhishek Bachchan suggests doing a documentary on food with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu

Abhishek Bachchan has been getting us down the memory lane with his social media as he is about to total two a long time in the movie business. The actor has been sharing snippets from his previous will work with the hashtag #RoadTo20 and the most up-to-date in the collection is his 2018 launch, Manmarziyaan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal alongside with Abhishek in a present day working day appreciate triangle. The movie did not garner excellent box-business office figures but acquired a good deal of praise kind the viewers.

Reminiscing about the movie, Abhishek explained, Yr-2018 I did not have a launch in 2017. 2018 observed the coming alongside one another of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I have published so considerably about my activities of operating on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll again on my feed you can study it) a younger energetic device who gave it their all. Created a amazing movie about present day appreciate. Created excellent recollections and ate the ideal food and drank the ideal lassi in Amritsar.”

He then additional that he would appreciate to have Anurag Kashyap make a documentary about food close to the state with him nd Vicky Kaushal as hosts. He wrote, “I have an idea… Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!!) I’m on! Over to you.”

Effectively, Indian food, as well as Abhishek and Vicky as hosts and directed by Anurag Kashyap, that seems like anything we’d want to see.