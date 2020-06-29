59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – Pilgrim’s Pleasure of Waco is recalling practically 60,000 lbs of rooster nuggets due to the fact they may possibly be contaminated with rubber.

In accordance to a organization push launch, the challenge was uncovered following a client described locating rubber parts in a bag of rooster breast nuggets.

The Division of Agriculture’s Foodstuff Protection and Inspection Services suggests the nuggets may possibly be, “Contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material.”

The four-pound luggage of “Pilgrim’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets” were being created on May well six and dispersed to merchants in Texas, Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon.

The nuggets have a “Best-By” day of May well six, 2021 — a whole lot code of 0127 and institution variety “P-20728” printed on the package deal.

So much, there have been no verified stories of anybody currently being wounded or acquiring a clinical response, but any customer who has the item in their freezer is urged not to try to eat them. The USDA suggests the nuggets really should be thrown absent or returned to the area of acquire.

Everyone with issues about the remember can speak to Pilgrim’s Pleasure at 800-321-1470.